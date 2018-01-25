Alphabet writes itself into the cybersecurity Chronicle with new business

Alphabet has set Chronicle up to offer two main services, a security intelligence and analytics platform as well as a malware and virus scanner.

Alphabet has come to the aid of organisations facing the cybersecurity crisis with a new business called Chronicle, with which it intends to offer detection and defence capabilities.

Chronicle has emerged from the incubation of the X moonshot group, a research and development facility led by Alphabet.

Now the new company has been sent forth offering a security intelligence and analytics platform for the enterprise, and a malware and virus scanner. The latter part of the Chronicle offering comes from a 2012 acquisition of VirusTotal made by Google.

In a blog post, Stephen Gillett, CEO of Chronicle, an Alphabet company, said: “Now we’re ready to unveil our new company, which will have two parts: a new cybersecurity intelligence and analytics platform that we hope can help enterprises better manage and understand their own security-related data; and VirusTotal, a malware intelligence service acquired by Google in 2012 which will continue to operate as it has for the last few years.”

The Chronicle CEO is well suited to the cybersecurity space, having previously been the COO at Symantec, a leader in the antivirus space.

“Security threats are growing faster than security teams and budgets can keep up, and there’s already a huge talent shortage. The proliferation of data from the dozens of security products that a typical large organization deploys is paradoxically making it harder, not easier, for teams to detect and investigate threats.”

Navigating the current threat landscape, organisations are facing an unprecedented volume of attacks, meaning that companies often do not even identify breaches and threats for significant periods of time.

“We want to 10x the speed and impact of security teams’ work by making it much easier, faster and more cost-effective for them to capture and analyze security signals that have previously been too difficult and expensive to find. We are building our intelligence and analytics platform to solve this problem,” Gillett said.