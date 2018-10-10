Amazon AI Recruitment Tool Abandoned Due to Inherent Bias

Unchecked bias in AI models can lead to financial or legal difficulties

Amazon was forced to shutdown an artificial intelligence recruitment tool they were designing in-house, because it showed inherent bias against female candidates.

Since 2014 a team had been building an AI tool that would review job applications and resumes with the goal of automating the recruitment process for the company.

Speaking to Reuters reporters one of the people involved in the project commented that: “Everyone wanted this holy grail, they literally wanted it to be an engine where I’m going to give you 100 resumes, it will spit out the top five, and we’ll hire those.”

However, after just a year of running the AI recruitment system Amazon quickly realised that it was rating candidates for technical roles such as software developer or technicians in a sexist manner.

Amazon AI Recruitment Tool

The computer model was trained using resumes that had been submitted to amazon over a period of ten years. Most of these applications had been sent in by male candidates, a weighting that reflected the gender split within the tech industry.

The AI recruitment tool erroneously interpreted this data to mean that males where the preferred candidate and that any application with a clear female connection should be downgraded.

This resulted in a situation where female candidates were been penalised for applications that contained wording such as ‘women’s chess club captain’. It also downgraded candidates who had graduated from all-female colleges, according to information disclosed to Reuters.

Computer Business review contacted Amazon in relation to this story, while they declined to give an official statement, they did highlight the company’s diversity policies. They also confirmed that the tool has been retired because of its biased inclinations.

This failed attempted at building an AI recruitment tool highlights just how important datasets are in training AI and machine learning models.

An enterprise should work to make sure what they are feeding into the model does not carry and inherent bias that the machine will then extrapolated causing an ineffective AI model to be created.

Biases, such as selection biases, interaction biases, or similarity biases, can lead to financial or legal difficulties when it comes to deploying AI on a large, professional scale.