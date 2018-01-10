Amazon backs Ireland for data centre plans

Tech giant remains undeterred by planning delays as it pushes ahead with hyperscale investment.

Amazon is reportedly looking to build a €45m data centre in Dublin, a move that would bring its total investment in Ireland to over €1bn.

The news from the Irish Independent comes amid delays faced by the company’s 2017 plans for a €200m data centre that are awaiting a government assessment of the country’s renewable energy framework. The ‘Project G’ plans based in Mulhuddart, northwest of Dublin, were set for a first stage construction of a 223,233 square ft building starting in 2017.

With an estimated cost of €200m, the first building was to open the door to a further six data centres. The decision to grant permission for the development was appealed by engineer Alan Daly and a Dublin-based architect, who took concern with its environmental impact. This lead to a government review of the construction permissions, and is still awaiting a final verdict from the Irish courts.

Amazon executives held talks last year with the Irish government to discuss the delays in ‘Project G’, and this latest move would signal confidence in the progression of their existing plans.

The objections faced by Amazon are similar to those that caused Apple last year to shelve plans for a €850m, seven-building project in Athenry. The initial plans for the centres were lodged in 2015 and faced continued opposition for its energy consumption, pollution and wildlife impact. The project was finally given the go-ahead last November.

Amazon employs 1,400 people at its European headquarters in Dublin, and has announced plans to create a further 4,000 jobs in the country, which it has been involved in for over a decade.

A nearby site in Tallaght was the subject of a 23,000 squaremetre centre proposal in 2010, and was granted planning permission for a further 22,000 square meter centre development in 2016.

More than 30 data centres are based around the Irish capital from companies including Google, Digital Realty and Facebook. Over $4bn of data centres has been invested in the country since 2008s according to Data Economy, and is seen as a point of entry into European businesses and markets.