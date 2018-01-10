Data Centre Back to Home

Amazon backs Ireland for data centre plans

Increase / Decrease text size
Amazon backs Ireland for data centre plans
Previous ArticleAlexa leaves home: Toyota, Lexus models host Amazon Echo
Next ArticleFacebook launches open source group chat encryption tool

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Digital Realty forecasts $3.2bn revenues for 2018
44 mins ago
Tableau targets database market with Hyper
45 mins ago
Digital transformation: Are companies kidding themselves on KPIs?
2 hours ago
BT service connects customers to IBM Cloud
3 hours ago
AT&T, Intel, IBM target safer Smart Cities with LTE sensors
3 hours ago
Facebook launches open source group chat encryption tool
3 hours ago
Amazon backs Ireland for data centre plans
3 hours ago
Alexa leaves home: Toyota, Lexus models host Amazon Echo
5 hours ago
Kodak pictures cryptocurrency future with KodakCoin announcement
6 hours ago
5 of the hottest cybersecurity startups to watch in 2018
1 day ago
Harman ignites next level connectivity for smart cars
1 day ago
The Business Service Revolution Part 1: Let’s talk about employee services
1 day ago
Digital 2.0: Five of the Biggest Trends in 2018
1 day ago
When it comes to digital innovation, corporates must behave more like startups
1 day ago
Going separate ways: Micron, Intel end 12 year NAND collaboration
1 day ago
Boardroom bickering blowing chances of digital transformation success
1 day ago