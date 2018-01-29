Amazon seeks 400 UK hires for latest factory opening

Amazons latest fulfilment centre will be its fourth such unit in the Midlands.

Amazon is recruiting for 400 new British employees, after unveiling plans for a new fulfilment centre in Rugby. The Washington-based tech firm is set to hire IT professionals, managers, engineers and HR staff for its latest warehouse unit in Britain.

Amazon’s latest operations base will be its fourth such outfit in the Midlands, in addition to Coalville, Daventry and Rugeley. This year, the tech giant is set to open further fulfilment centres in Bristol, Bolton and Coventry.

“We are delighted to expand our operations in the Midlands where we already have a dedicated workforce of more than 2,500 people,” said Stefano Perego, director of customer fulfilment, Amazon.

“We are thrilled to begin recruitment for 400 new permanent roles in Rugby with competitive wages and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.”

The US firm says it has invested £6.4bn into the UK over the past eight years, in logistics infrastructure, R&D, fulfilment and head office operations.

“I was very pleased to learn that such a substantial and well known business such as Amazon had chosen Rugby for their new fulfilment centre,” said Mark Pawey, Tory MP for Rugby, “The decision demonstrates the ever increasing strength of our thriving local economy and the confidence that business has in our area.”

Last week the online retailer opened its first automated bricks-and-mortar outlet, Amazon Go at its Seattle headquarters. Leveraging an Internet of Things network, hundreds of cameras and body-recognition scanners, the cashless grocery shop replaced human cashiers with automatic payment upon exit through the electronic gates.

Employing more than 540,000 people worldwide, Amazon this month released a shortlist of 20 metropolitan areas where it is considering opening its second North American headquarters. Candidate cities include New York City, Washington D.C. and Toronto, Canada.

The tech company says it is “guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking.”