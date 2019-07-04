Amazon Says it is Creating 2,000 New UK Jobs this Year

“The UK is a fantastic hub”

Amazon says it will create 2,000 new jobs within the UK this year alone, bringing its total workforce to over 29,000.

The new jobs span software developers and data scientists to machine learning and cloud experts, all the way down to warehouse workers.

The US tech giant has said that out of these 2,000 roles, roughly 170 will be at development centres based in Cambridge, Edinburgh and London.

In Edinburgh data scientists and machine learning developers will be hired to work alongside the teams that create and refine Amazon’s advertising technology as well as the algorithms that go into the creation of personalised shopping recommendations.

(The Edinburgh development centre was the first centre that the US-based tech developer created outside of the US, all the way back in 2004.)

In London, Amazon has announced new Amazon Web Services (AWS) roles.

This appears to be where the bulk of the technical high paying placements appear to be located. The company says it is looking for account managers, big data architects, cloud infrastructure architects, data scientists, DevOps architects and consultants, machine learning architects and specialists, operations specialists, software developers, solutions architects and technical instructors.

Amazon UK Jobs

Beyond the 170 development centre roles Amazon declined to provide a breakdown of the other 1,830 positions, including how many are in its fulfillment centres, or warehouses; of which it has 17 in the UK.

In 2018 the company employed about 27,500 employees in the UK: 6,500 worked in its AWS, corporate and R&D sectors. That leaves a workforce of 20,000, the vast majority of which operate in the warehouses and delivery stations.

Working conditions in these centres have come under scrutiny in the UK and abroad. Last May the trade Union group Trade Union Share Owners (Tuso) and GMB union made employee working condition warning presentations to investment and pension fund managers who held stakes in Amazon.

Doug Gurr, Amazon UK Country Manager commented in a release announcing the jobs that: “We are delighted to be able continue to invest and grow our UK business.”

“The UK is a fantastic hub for global talent and the exciting, innovative work that takes place here benefits Amazon’s customers around the world. Whether you are looking for a highly-specialised role at one of our fulfilment centres or in a field such as machine learning or flight engineering, we offer a wide variety of opportunities.”