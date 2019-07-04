Industry Back to Home

Amazon Says it is Creating 2,000 New UK Jobs this Year

Increase / Decrease text size
Amazon Jobs Announced
Previous ArticleCompetition Watchdog Launches Probe into £13 Billion UK Digital Ads Market
Next ArticleSiemens’ Next47 Puts Down Roots in London, Eyes Upstream Tech Opportunities

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

MIT Robotics: Researchers Create Lego-Like Microrobots
4 hours ago
Siemens’ Next47 Puts Down Roots in London, Eyes Upstream Tech Opportunities
4 hours ago
Amazon Says it is Creating 2,000 New UK Jobs this Year
7 hours ago
Competition Watchdog Launches Probe into £13 Billion UK Digital Ads Market
8 hours ago
PROMOTED: Why Britain is Great for AI
9 hours ago
Flurry of IT Contracts Up for Grabs with this £3.8 Billion Super Sewer Project
9 hours ago
A Succinct Guide to Vodafone’s 5G Launch
1 day ago
This “Elaborate, Sophisticated” New Ransomware Strain Has All Sorts of Nasty Tricks Up Its Sleeve
1 day ago
Intel to Work with Baidu In Developing Its Neural Network Processor for Training
1 day ago
Microsoft Makes MFA Mandatory for Resellers
1 day ago
Innovation? We’re Just Going to Tear Up, Start from Scratch say 36% of Retail Banks
1 day ago
G-Cloud 11 Brings All the SMEs to the Yard
1 day ago
Faulty Firewall Process Eating CPU Causes Major Cloudflare Outage
2 days ago
Australia Radically Restructures AWS Access for Government Agencies
2 days ago
Yes, Google Maps Now Shows Your Speed; No, It Doesn’t Plan to Sell It to Insurers or the Police
2 days ago
Data is Our Greatest Asset – So Why Can’t We Find It?
2 days ago