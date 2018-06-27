Amazon Launches WorkSpaces Desktop for Linux 2

Amazon Linux WorkSpaces Desktop is now available on Amazon Linux 2.

Amazon has launched WorkSpaces on its own Linux server operating system that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The Amazon Linux WorkSpaces Desktop is based on the MATE desktop environment where it uses traditional metaphors for Linux and Unix-like operating systems (OS).

Amazon Linux WorkSpaces Desktop can run on Amazon Linux 2, which is the next generation of Amazon Linux.

Available at no additional charge, Amazon Linux 2 is available in a number of different forms including Amazon Machine Image.

Linux 2 is also available as a Docker container alongside virtual machine platforms such as kernel-based Virtual Machine, Oracle VM Virtual Box, Microsoft Hyper-V, and VMware ESXi.

Linux WorkSpaces Desktop allows for CPU and memory efficiencies, allowing the user to be productive and frugal.

It also comes with a full set of tools and utilities, which include a file manager, image editor, and terminal emulator.

What Does Amazon Linux WorkSpaces Do?

With Amazon Linux WorkSpaces Desktop, the developer can build and test applications in WorkSpace and deploy them to Amazon Linux 2 either in the cloud or on-premises.

Jeff Barr, Chief Evangelist for Amazon Web Services explains in his AWS blog post that building and deploying applications in “kiosk mode” on “inexpensive and durable tablets, with centralised management and support”.

Data science, machine learning, engineering and other Linux-related workloads can take advantage of AWS storage, analytics, and machine learning services.

Barr also added: “Your WorkSpaces run in a Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), and can be configured to access your existing on-premises resources using a VPN connection across a dedicated line courtesy of AWS Direct Connect. You can access and make use of other AWS resources including Elastic File Systems.”

Alongside the launch of Amazon Linux WorkSpaces, Amazon also announced that Long Term Support is now available for Amazon Linux 2.