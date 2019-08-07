AMD EPYC Rome Launch: New CPU Line Impresses

AMD boasts impressive ecosystem

AMD has pulled the covers off its highly anticipated new 7nm CPU series– the company’s second generation EPYC Rome range of server chips.

The processor lineup has broken 70 world records in terms of performance, the company revealed as it unveiled the new line of CPUs and touted some impressive customers, including Twitter, Microsoft and Google.

The 2nd Gen AMD #EPYC processors feature up to 64 “Zen 2” cores in leading-edge 7nm process technology, delivering record-setting performance and disruptive #TCO across numerous workloads. #AMDEPYCHorizon pic.twitter.com/53u7G8vy4Z — AMD EPYC (@AMDServer) August 7, 2019

Twitter’s Jennifer Fraser, a senior engineering director, said Twitter achieved 45 percent more cores per rack and 25 percent lower total cost of ownership with the second-gen EPYC and will deploy widely in 2019.

IDC’s Ashish Nadkarni said: “AMD has delivered a viable, very capable and in many ways a superior alternative processor/SoC for cloud, enterprise and high performance computing workloads.”

AMD’s new 7742 processor beats Intel’s Xeon Platinum 8280L on performance by 97 percent, it said (SPECrate 2017 integer – peak benchmarks).

The top-of-the-range new CPU, which is listed at under $7,000, comes in significantly cheaper than the rival Xeon 8280M listed at $13,012.

An immediate winner of the new processor firepower was HPE.

The company said its use of EPYC Rome CPUs in two of its servers saw them smash data centre performance benchmarks by a whopping 321 percent.

HPE has committed to tripling the number of AMD EPYC-equipped products in its portfolio in 18 months as a result, and is now offering three EPYC servers.

AMD has been on roll in recent months, with both Microsoft and Sony committing to custom AMD SoCs to power their next generation game consoles, and Samsung signing a major multi-year GPU licensing deal.

AMD CEO Lisa Su said in an earnings call early July that AMD has four times more enterprise and cloud customers actively engaged on deployments prior to launch, than for its first generation of EPYC processors.

“As a result, it will ramp significantly faster”.

This story will be updated with full specifications of the EPYC Rome series and other AMD releases early morning Thursday, BST.