AWS Rolls Out New AMD-based R5, T3 and M5 Instances

“One thing our customers agree on is that they all like lower prices”

Amazon and AMD will work together to produce new general purpose instances types containing AMD EPYC processors for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and its Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) offering.

The new instances are aimed at providing a lower cost option for enterprises using a variety of workloads on AWS, with Amazon claiming that they are 10 percent less expensive that the current R5, T3 and M5 instances.

The AMD-based instances can be used by AWS customers with projects that use virtual desktops microservices, small and medium databases, code repositories and low-latency interactive applications.

AMD’s instances are aimed at those looking to reduce costs in their IT budget, with Matt Garman VP of Computer Services at AWS commenting in a released statement: “One thing our customers agree on is that they all like lower prices.”

“Apart from adding to what is already the broadest and most capable set of compute services available in the cloud, these new AMD-based instances give customers an even lower priced way to run many of the most common applications,” he stated.

AMD Instances

The new instances feature 2.5 GHz AMD EPYC processors and are essentially AMD variants of AWS R5, T3 and M5 instances.

The M5 and R5 instances will come in six sizes maxing at 96 vCPUs which can provide up to 768 GB of memory. While the T3 instances, to be made available at a later date, will come in seven sizes contain 32 GB of memory and up to 8 vCPUs.

The AMD-based M5 and R5 instances can be launched from the AWS Management Console or if you prefer the AWS Command Line Interface.

They are now available to use in the US, Ireland (Europe) and Asia Pacific AWS regions, with company plans in place to roll out the instances to more regions.

Forrest Norrod GM of Datacentre and Embedded Solutions at AMD commented in a release statement: “The availability of multiple AMD EPYC processor-powered instances on Amazon EC2 instances marks a significant milestone in the growing adoption of our high-performance CPUs with cloud service providers.”

“The powerful combination of cores, memory bandwidth and I/O on AMD EPYC processors create a highly differentiated solution that can offer lower TCO for our customers and lower prices for the end-user. Working with AWS, the number one provider in cloud services, has been amazing for the AMD team and we are excited to see the new instances come online today for their customers.”