AMD Rolls Out Raft of New 2019 Processors Ahead of CES

7nm Ryzen coming; meanwhile, Chromebook win for AMD…

AMD has announced a trio of new processors ahead of the launch of the annual CES consumer technology show in Las Vegas this Tuesday, January 8.

The semiconductor specialist on Sunday announced availability of its second-generation Ryzen 3000 mobile processors for ultrathin and gaming notebooks, Athlon 300 mobile processors for larger laptops and seventh-generation A-Series processors.

AMD Processors Make Chromebooks for First Time

In a notable win for the US company, AMD processors have made it into a wide range of Chromebooks – previously all powered by Intel or ARM processors – for the first time, including the Acer Chromebook 315 and HP Chromebook 14.

With AMD President and CEO Dr Lisa Su delivering a keynote address at CES on January 9 in the Venetian Palazzo Ballroom, industry analysts will be hoping for sight of (and a launch date for) the company’s third-generation Ryzen processors too, which look set to introduce the first 7nm mainstream processors to PCs.

Given Intel’s well-documented struggles to introduce its 7nm alternative Cannon Lake chips, that would be a coup. And AMD is making no secret of who it is targeting with this week’s releases, claiming its Ryzen 7 3700U can edit media up to 29 percent faster than the Intel Core i7-8550U, and the AMD Ryzen 5 3500U can load websites up to 14 percent faster than the Intel Core i5-8250U.

“Users expect mobile PCs that excel at both everyday tasks and compute-heavy experiences, and with our latest mobile processor portfolio AMD offers exactly that across all levels of the market,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, Client Compute, AMD.

The International Consumer Electronics Show, known universally as CES, kicks off on Tuesday in Las Vegas. The event, which is set to attract 182,000 attendees and which features over 4,400 exhibitors, stretches over four days.