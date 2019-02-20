Android Enterprise Recommended Adds Managed Service Providers

“With this program, we’re recognizing partners who provide the most comprehensive technical solutions.”

Google is expanding its Android Enterprise Recommended project to include Managed Service Providers (MSP).

MSP’s take part in the project will be trained by Google on current best practice with regards to managing and supporting Android mobile devices used by employees or clients.

The MSP’s who engage with the project are required to have certified experience with Android Enterprise Recommended Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) systems. They also need to commit employees to a training regiment run by Google that keeps them informed on the latest Android features and updates.

In the latest expansion of the project Honeywell Enterprise, Offshore Tech, Cognizant, Accenture, Brodos, DXC Technology, Econocom, Mobile Mentor, Mobility MEA, SCC, SHI, Skywire, Stratix, Tech Data and Vox Mobile have been validated as Android Enterprise Recommended partners.

The Android Enterprise Recommended project was launched last January with nine companies assured for their ability to provide technical and security issues in their Android-compatible EMM products.

As mobile devices such as phone, tablets and smart watches have gotten cheaper over the years they have been widely adopted by the public and businesses alike.

Some enterprises insist employees only use company devices during the working day, while others take a more relaxed attitude, allowing personnel device to connect to the network. In both cases it is wise for IT staff to monitor devices used in a work context for internal or external threats. Many use EMM platforms which register devices, providing security teams with an overview of connected device and their threat level.

Will Ro Head of Android Enterprise Partnerships and security wrote in an Android blog: “Since we’ve collaborated closely with EMM partners over the years, we understand what it takes to demonstrate excellence in this area. With this program, we’re recognizing partners who provide the most comprehensive technical solutions and have knowledgeable teams focused on modern Android security and management.”