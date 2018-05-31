Autonomous Analytics Company Anodot Opens London Office

Machine learning specialist eyeing further UK growth

Silicon Valley based data analytics startup Anodot has opened a London office as it seeks to continue its push into the UK and European markets.

The company was founded in 2014 by HP Labs veteran Ira Cohen (former Chief Data Scientist at HP Software) and is backed by venture capital fund Aleph VC and Disruptive Investments.

It offers machine learning-powered time series data-crunching to flag anomalies, assigning them a significance score, an automatic assessment of how important an anomaly is based on how “off” the data is, and for how long a period of time.

Tableau, ProClarity and Crystal veteran Steve Morse will be jointly leading UK operations: “Anodot’s global growth comes as no surprise, and I’m humbled to be a part of accelerating its demand in the UK market,” he said in a press release.

The company, which has fintech, gaming, ecommerce, adtech and telecoms clients, is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner with AWS machine learning competency and is looking to build on their existing relationship with AWS to help sustain growth momentum.

In an earlier blog post. Founder Ira Cohen emphasised the way in which cloud services were democratising machine learning through visualization tools and wizards that guide you through the process of creating machine learning (ML) models without having to learn complex ML algorithms.

He wrote: “By synthesizing and analysing real user metrics, ML systems can detect good and bad patterns to provide an ‘early warning system’ to both coders and business teams alike for when applications have problems (like early reporting of increased cart abandonment or shorter buyer journeys); or when they are super successful (like early detection of high user registrations or for click-through rates).”

Also joining the UK team at Anodot is Bally Pal, as UK & Ireland Director of Autonomous Analytics. The company has been contacted for further details on its UK plans.