Boardroom Back to Home

Payments Watchdog Relaxes Anti-Fraud Deadline for Banks

Increase / Decrease text size
CoP deadline delayed
Previous ArticleIT Contractors on Tenterhooks as Self-Employment Clause Hits Parliament
No Newer Articles

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Payments Watchdog Relaxes Anti-Fraud Deadline for Banks
2 hours ago
IT Contractors on Tenterhooks as Self-Employment Clause Hits Parliament
4 hours ago
Google Launches ‘Agones’: A Managed Service to Support Game Servers
5 hours ago
BT Confirms Plans to Offload French Operations as Global Asset Sale Continues
7 hours ago
189,000 UK properties Can Now Legally Demand Fast Broadband says Ofcom
9 hours ago
Two Critical New Windows 0Days Being Actively Exploited – No Patch Yet
20 hours ago
New Global Internet Outages Map: “Concerning” Rise in ISP Outages
1 day ago
The Coronavirus Will Leave a Lasting Legacy on How We Work
1 day ago
Big Tech Fights Back: From Pandemic Simulation Code, to Immune Response
1 day ago
How Apps Are Helping Us Self-Isolate
1 day ago
Five Questions with… Polyrize CEO Nati Hazut
1 day ago
Finastra, World’s Third Largest Fintech, Hit by Ransomware
4 days ago
Is the Internet Going to “Break” Under the Pressure of Traffic Surges?
4 days ago
Five Clicks, Seven Days Off Work with New NHS Digital “Isolation Note”
4 days ago
Google Extends JSON-RPC > REST Deadline, Vows Forced Downtime
4 days ago
Coronavirus-Related Domain Registrations Rise 6,000 in a Week
4 days ago