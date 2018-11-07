London-based Engineer.ai Obtains £29.5 Million in Series A funding Round

“It’s fantastic to see another one of our innovative digital firms raise the funding it needs to take a step to the next level”

London-based artificial intelligence company Engineer.ai has secured £29.5 million from global venture capitalists to expand its UK operation.

Engineer.ai’s product ‘Builder’ aims to allow developers and those with no coding skills to constructed custom built applications and software packages at a lower cost than traditional IT firms.

The Builder is powered by a human instructed artificial intelligence which breaks each project down into easy to digest control functions and building blocks.

App Builder

If a company wishes to create the ideal code for a Facebook login button to their application, the Builder will let you choose this pre-made function and you can simply drop it into your project where it will be included in the final design.

If you wish to have a more bespoke function created for your application you can partake of Builder’s second offering which is a crowd source community of developers and coders who are ready to build custom sections of your application.

Sachin Dev Duggal, Founder and Chief Technical Office of Engineer.ai. commented in a released statement that: “We created Engineer.ai so that everyone can build an idea without learning to code.”

“This investment round validates our approach of making bespoke software effortless. The capital comes at a time of rapid growth and will propel the platform into the mainstream, allowing Builder to open the door for entire categories of companies that could not consider it before.”

Engineer.ai has received assistance from the UK’s Department for International Trade’s Global Entrepreneur Programme.

Minister for Digital Margot James MP commented in a statement that: “The UK is a haven for investment and Europe’s leading tech hub.”

“It’s fantastic to see another one of our innovative digital firms raise the funding it needs to take a step to the next level. We are working tirelessly to make the UK the best place in the world to start and grow a digital business.”