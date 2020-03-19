Zoom, Teams Are Dominating App Download Charts. Here’s What Else is Trending

Google Classroom, Uber Eats, and “Houseparty” also on the rise…

Zoom topped free application charts this week, beating TikTok, Netflix and Facebook Messenger, in the US as remote working tools became flavour of the month. Over the in UK, it was pipped to the top spot only by Microsoft Teams.

Also rising rapidly through the free app charts: Google Classroom, Uber Eats and supermarket delivery applications, along with “Houseparty”, a shared screen games and chat app, strap line: “Truly the next best thing to hanging out in person.”

Zoom has responded to its burst of popularity by beefing raising its capacity with both of its cloud infrastructure providers: AWS and Microsoft Azure.

Both Teams and Zoom have outstripped the previously dominant WhatsApp Messenger and TikTok in the UK.

Zoom is working overtime to scale up channel partnerships too, earlier this month announcing the launch of a new referral partner programme with Master Agents AVANT Communications, Intelisys, PAX8 and Telarus.

How are they Coping with the Success?

Both Microsoft Corp and Zoom have announced brief outages as they scale up, as volumes soar. (Teams today said it had added 12 million users in just 7 days).

A Microsoft company spokesperson said: “We’ve taken steps to address an issue that a subset of our customers may have experienced. Our engineering teams continue to actively monitor performance and usage trends”.

The two paid apps dominating the Top Selling Apps on the UK Google Play store meanwhile are Driving Test Success and The Official DVSA Theory Test Kit.

With schools closed and parents working from home, clearly whether it’s adults who never took it our youngsters who are planning to, many are planning their escape.