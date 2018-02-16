Apple urges developers to update apps ahead of iOS 11

Amid the controversial launch, Apple ensures the iPhone X is here to stay with advice to developers ahead of a new update.

Despite early worries for iPhone X sales, Apple has reassured the market that the smartphone is here to stay.

The tech giant has informed devs that despite the slow sales for its latest iPhone, a new update ensures the smartphone model is here to say. Apple has told its developers that all apps created for devices must support the handset’s ‘notch’ and Retina display, in order to allow customers to fulfil the full potential of the phone.

“Starting April 2018, all new iOS apps submitted to the App Store must be built with the iOS 11 SDK. All new apps for iPhone, including universal apps, must support the Super Retina display of iPhone X,” Apply said in a statement.

The update from Apple has also advised developers ensure that their current apps are compatible with iPhone X, in order to take advantage of both the device’s new features and iOS 11. Within the update more intelligent apps are available, powered by machine learning as well as the ability to use augmented reality with Apple’s ARKit.

Apple’s latest announcement to its developer website, all but confirms the initial controversial iPhone development is here to stay. The update ensures that the retina display of the iPhone X is maximised, which also suggests that the controversial ‘notch’ design is likely to remain in future iPhone models. In addition to maintaining the retina display, it is unlikely Apple will take backward steps with its FaceID technology in the ‘notch’ either.

Once developers’ apps have been updated for iOS 11 and the iPhone X they must go through a review process, before being launched on the app store.

There has been no confirmation exactly when in April the update will come into force; therefore developers are in limbo without a definitive deadline to redesign existing apps.