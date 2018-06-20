Aruba Unveils “SD Branch” to Integrate Wired, Wireless Networking

“The software-defined branch and architecture solution allows IT to react rapidly.”

Aruba has launched a new “SD Branch” offering at the HPE Discover 2018 conference. The software defined offering integrates cloud-managed SD-WAN, wired and wireless networking with policy enforcement delivered via an on-premises toolkit.

“I don’t think any of our competitors right now have an integrated solution that lets you use a very common look and feel dashboard that lets you manage wired, and wireless,” said Trent Fierro, HPE Aruba director of software solutions marketing.

“Our offering provides a performance boost compared to anything else in the industry, and we’re not charging on bandwidth. You buy the gateway, and the subscription is to manage it. There are no rules on how much bandwidth you use or the type of traffic. There are no complicated rules.”

According to a research report from Velocloud, the Software Defined Wide Area Network is expected to grow its 2017 market figure of $501.3 million (approx. £381.3 million GBP) to over $12.11 billion (approx. £9.1 billion GBP) by 2023.

Aruba’s SD-Branch solution integrates the company’s new Aruba Branch Gateways alongside Aruba Central’s cloud management platform.

It provides a single point for SD-WAN alongside wired and wireless networking and policy enforcement, delivering secure and simplified branch connectivity at scale, reducing WAN costs for customers.

Kishore Seshadri, Vice President and General Manager, Cloud Solutions Team at Aruba said: “The enterprise of today is going through huge transformations and it’s not a surprise to everyone. If you look at the services, they used to be run in the data centre. The patterns were predictable and simple although today, it has now moved and decomposed into applications.”

He added: “On the client side, employees are accessing the networks in different places without being in the office.”

In terms of emerging technologies being used, close to 40 percent of respondents from a Spiceworks report have stated that they are currently using IT automation.

The report added that 30 percent of the people in the IT industry are on-board with using software defined storage/virtual SAN.

Lissa Hollinger, Vice President, Portfolio Marketing said: “The software-defined branch and architecture solution allows IT to react rapidly.”

A team of 10-12 IT staff managing 320 branches increases IT’s ability to be agile and the solution is increasing security within the branch through IoT.”