Aryaka CEO: Goldman Sachs Approach “A Sense of Blessing”

The CEO of SD-WAN specialist Aryaka told Computer Business Review that a $50 million investment led by Goldman Sachs was the result of a direct approach by the investment bank, which has now placed its growth equity specialist Matthew Dorr on Aryaka’s Board of Directors and felt like a “sense of blessing” by the investor.

The comments by Matt Carter in a call this week came after the company closed the Series F round of funding led by Goldman Sachs Private Capital Investing, bringing Aryaka’s total funding to $184 million. It comes as Aryaka has cemented partnerships with public cloud providers including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google, Oracle and others.

Aryaka, a San Mateo-based software-defined network connectivity company founded in 2009, says it has 10 million users across more than 4,000 sites.

The company provides wide-area network (WAN) optimisation as a service via a global private network to induce bandwidth savings as well as to improve application performance, and says its solution can be deployed within eight– 48 hours.

The rapidly growing SD-WAN market is being accelerated by increased adoption of cloud-based platforms. SD-WAN connections help users in diverse environments managing dynamic workload and provide improved network visibility.

CEO Matt Carter told Computer Business Review: “We were already well-capitalised before the funding round… This was an inbound request. Goldman felt that we offered a differentiated service. Gaining this capital lets us add more people in sales, more in marketing, more in innovation. We’re already well globally diversified but it helps us to deepen execution in those geographies. There’s a huge addressable market.”

CMO Shashi Kiran added: “There is an ongoing significant movement of data and workloads to the cloud. For enterprises that have a range of different branch offices they all need to communicate with each other. MPLS is not not really cloud-friendly. Wide area networks need to be re-architected… We’re unique because we have global connectivity and complete technology stack, but deliver SD WAN as a full service.”

“We have a very unique point of presence, distributed against 35 cities around the world. These are highly available, Layer 2 on the stack, very predictable fibre point-to-point that gives very predictable, rapid app performance. To make networks run well you have to optimise the connectivity from the last mile; this is where most discrepancies are. Our tech helps optimise the link and bandwidth in the last mile.”

Among the company’s services are application acceleration proxies that act on specific kinds of applications to boost their performance by reducing “chattiness”, enabling deduplication, and more. The company claims it can boost performance improvements up to 40 times for cloud/SaaS applications over Aryaka’s private network.

Its offering converges an enterprise’s WAN edge functionality at the branch and includes cloud and VPN connectivity, routing, firewall, QoS and application level control in a single box which is provided and fully managed by Aryaka.