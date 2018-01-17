AWS establishes 50th cloud zone in London

Amazon Web Services aims to bring greater access to users to run their applications on by introducing a third availability zone in London.

The third AWS Availability Zone (AZ) has launched in London, bringing the cloud giant up to an impressive 50 such Zones across the globe.

The 50th Availability Zone will give customers more choice and flexibility to architect highly scalable, fault-tolerant applications that run across multiple AZs in the UK.

In addition, each availability zone has multiple internet connections and power connections to multiple grids, bringing better accessibility to customers.

Since launching its first London availability zone in December 2016, the cloud giant has seen an “ever-growing set of customers” that wish to use AWS for new, innovative applications. Customer demand has also been increasing across the public sector and regulated industries.

“The AWS EU (London) region has achieved Public Services Network (PSN) assurance, which provides UK public sector customers with an assured infrastructure on which to build UK public sector services,” said Jeff Barr, chief evangelist at Amazon.

“In conjunction with AWS’s Standardized Architecture for UK-OFFICIAL, PSN assurance enables UK public sector organisations to move their UK-OFFICIAL classified data to the EU (London) region in a controlled and risk-managed manner.”

Across the public sector, the Met Office is one of many to choose AWS to support its applications and innovations. The Met Office Weather App is just one of the ways AWS has supported public organisations and has attracted over 4.5million downloads since going live. The Met Office has also been able to increase agility, speed and scalability whilst successfully reduced costs.

Businesses already using AWS’ data centres to transform their businesses include BBC, BT, Deloitte and Travis Perkins. The additional availability zone aims to expand the customers AWS can help transform their businesses and expand their stamp on the market.

Start-ups are also a target of AWS, such as cross-border payments company CurrencyCloud. The start-up has migrated all of its payments production and demo platform to AWS, which has led to a 30% saving on infrastructure costs.

The new availability zone could bring many more success stories to the public sector and increase the quality of services deployed across the UK, enabling businesses to choose where they store their data.