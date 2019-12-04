BP to Shutter its EU Data Centres, Shift 900+ Applications to AWS

E&P compute stays in house, but EU data centres to go…

British oil and gas supermajor BP will shut down its two major European data centres and migrate 900+ applications running in-house onto AWS, the company said today, deepening its relationship with the cloud provider.

As part of that move BP will also create a major new data lake on Amazon S3 and speed up migration of its SAP applications to AWS, the company said today, as it seeks to drive efficiencies across its sprawling global estate amid slumping earnings. (BP already has over 30 of its 65 SAP applications running on AWS).

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a separate announcement late Wednesday however, BP said it will be providing AWS with over 170MW of wind and solar capacity in Sweden and Spain annually as part of a 10-year deal to supply Amazon’s fulfillment network in Europe and AWS data centers.

AWS and BP

Oil and gas companies are lucrative targets for the cloud hyperscalers with their colossal range of operations across the upstream (seismic data, exploration and production operations) processing/transportation midstream and marketing/distribution downstream and rich datasets.

Although the companies dubbed it an “all-in” move, AWS’s inroads thus-far appear to be primarily downstream and further details bear this out: as part of the new deal BP will start using Amazon Kinesis, a service that to analyse real-time streaming data across operations including gas station pump operations, running machine learning operations on that data using SageMaker to “make faster business decisions and drive efficiencies.”

BP (which saw earnings plunge by 41 percent in the third quarter) has 73,000 employees active in over 78 countries. It continues to run its own compute for exploration and production data analysis out of a HPC centre in Houston, where it has an HPE and Intel-backed nine petaflop system with 1,140 terabytes (1.14 petabytes) of memory and 30 petabytes of storage.

BP CIO Steve Fortune said: “Exiting our European data centers and migrating to AWS supports our digital transformation agenda, and we’re excited about the possibilities for increased flexibility, operational efficiencies, and opportunities to innovate while helping to advance the energy transition.”

The agreement is the latest in a string of notable new contracts announced by AWS at its Re:Invent conference in Las Vegas this week.

Others include pharmaceutical firm Novartis (for which AWS will start providing a range of IoT services to boost supply chain effiency), a new tie-up with entertainment company FOX Corporation, deals with US-based healthcare services business Cerner and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)’s CAT subsidiary, an audit provider, and US consultancy Slalom.