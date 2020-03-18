AWS Tweaks Billing to Let Redshift Users Hit “Pause” on Clusters

“Multinationals won’t have ‘The Redshift Cluster’, they will have 100 Redshift clusters and some of them are going to be much better aligned for this than others”

Amazon Web Services (AWS) users – like those in most other cloud environments – can be amazed and sometimes terrified by how fast bills rack up.

Finessing workloads to keep costs under control remains an emerging dark art, though many have cottoned on to the more obvious tweaks; the Home Office, for example, says it has cut its bill over 40 percent by using spot instances.

Among the headaches for AWS users has been having to pay for CPUs/servers even when an application that relies on them is not running.

Redshift, the public cloud giant’s large scale data warehouse service, has been among the culprits and it has not gone unnoticed by rivals.

Oracle CTO Larry Ellison emphasised the point on a March 12 earnings call in which he said: “When your application isn’t running, you’re not paying for servers [in Oracle Cloud]. That is not true of Amazon’s databases. If you have Redshift, you pay for the Redshift processors”.

Twelve hours earlier, Ellison would have been correct. But AWS had, just the day before, made some changes that allow Redshift users to hit pause on cluster cycles and, potentially, trim bills tidily.

AWS Redshift Billing: Hit Pause!

The largely overlooked March 11 announcement revealed that Redshift now supports the ability to “pause and resume a cluster”, and with it, billing for compute. Users (who will still need to pay for storage) can do this in the Redshift console or via API.