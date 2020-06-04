AWS: Redshift Queries Will Be Faster Now, Promise!

Query compilation can slow down workloads…

AWS has overhauled how its Amazon Redshift data warehousing service processes queries, in a bid to tackle complaints about latency. The move — which AWS says should double the speed with which Redshift processes queries that need to be compiled — comes amid pressure from rivals and customers, some of whom have abandoned it for alternatives like Snowflake after finding the service too slow. Redshift Queries: No Code Cache Can Mean… A Wait.

Redshift generates and compiles code for each query execution, saying it does this because compiled code executes faster, as it “eliminates the overhead” of using an interpreter that directly executes instructions

New, or unique queries can be slow, as a result; as can queries on new clusters. (Compiled code segments are stored by AWS, so subsequent executions of the same query can run faster because it can skip the compilation phase. This cache survives cluster reboots, but is wiped by updates.)

As AWS notes: “For a new cluster with no code cache or after an existing cluster is upgraded with the latest release, code cache is flushed, and queries must undergo query compilation. As a result, the latency of the query will vary, which may not meet the requirements of some workloads

What’s Changed?

New changes, rolled out automatically for users, mean query compilations are now “scaled to a serverless compute engine beyond the compute resources of the leader node of your cluster,” AWS said. It now “processes queries 2x faster when they need to be compiled” it added in a June 2 blog. AWS is “also releasing an unlimited cache to store compiled objects to increase cache hits, from 99.60 percent to 99.95 percent.”