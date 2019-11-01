AWS to Open Spanish Region

Company now “Esquema Nacional de Seguridad (ENS) High”-certified, meaning it can host sensitive government workloads or data

Amazon Web Services (AWS) says it is planning to launch a Spanish region (a trio of AWS data centres) adding a seventh European location to its existing Dublin, Frankfurt, London, Paris, Stockholm, and upcoming Milan regions.

The facilities will be built out and launched in the “next several years” AWS said, suggesting a late 2022 or early 2023 opening.

The move means customers with strict data residency requirements will be able to store their content in Spain, and AWS said it is now Esquema Nacional de Seguridad (ENS) High certified, meaning its infrastructure meets the highest levels of security and compliance forSpanish government agencies.

AWS Spain: Company’s 7th Region in Europe

The announcement comes three years after it launched its first AWS Direct Connect location, allowing the public cloud firm’s customers to establish a dedicated high speed network connection from their on-premises data centers to AWS.

It first launched an AWS Edge (a site that used to cache copies of user content for faster delivery) location in Madrid in 2012. This was followed by an AWS office in the city in 2014. Since 2018 it also has an office in Barcelona.

A press release release quoted Spain’s Prime Minister as welcoming the investment, with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez saying: “This investment from AWS will allow Spain to fully adapt to the digital transformation and develop as an international center of innovation and technology.

“Cloud computing, in addition to promoting technological progress in the private sector, will enable the Public Administration to improve the services it provides to citizens. A secure cloud is an essential tool for the development of our economy, as well as for the generation of jobs in our country. We highly value AWS’s commitment to the technological development of Spain and the upskilling of our citizens.”

With the announcement, AWS has now announced plans for 13 more Availability Zones and four more Regions in Indonesia, Italy, South Africa, and Spain.