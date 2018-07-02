AWS Wins Formula 1: Will Help with New Car Design Rules

AWS shakes champagne bottle after F1 win

Formula 1 is pulling out of its on-premises data centre pits for life in the fast lane with AWS, the two have confirmed.

Formula 1 will work with AWS to enhance its race strategies, data tracking systems, and digital broadcasts, as well as new car design rules AWS said.

Using Amazon SageMaker, the company’s machine learning platform, Formula 1’s data scientists have already started training deep learning models with 65 years of historical race data, stored in both NoSQL database Amazon DynamoDB and low-cost data storage platform Amazon Glacier.

“With this information, Formula 1 can extract critical race performance statistics to make race predictions and give fans insight into the split-second decisions and strategies adopted by teams and drivers,” AWS said.

Broadcasting Insight

The two see a key win from the deal as the insight the migration will allow for Formula 1 broadcasts.

“By streaming real-time race data to AWS using Amazon Kinesis, Formula 1 can capture and process key performance data for each car during every twist and turn of the Formula 1 circuits with unmatched accuracy and speed,” AWS said.

“Then, by deploying advanced machine learning via Amazon SageMaker, Formula 1 can pinpoint how a driver is performing and whether or not drivers have pushed themselves over the limit. By sharing these insights with fans through television broadcasts and digital platforms, Formula 1 is improving the fan experience, allowing them to dive deep into the inner workings of their favorite teams and drivers.”

New Designs

Pete Samara, Director of Innovation and Digital Technology at F1 highlighted the speed and depth of AWS playing a role as their official cloud and machine learning provider.

“We are also excited that the Formula 1 Motorsports division will run High Performance Compute workloads in a scalable environment on AWS”, he added.

“This will significantly increase the number and quality of the simulations our aerodynamics team can run as we work to develop the new car design rules for Formula 1.”

Formula 1, which began in 1950, is the world’s most popular annual sporting series. In 2017 it was watched by 1.8 billion cumulative television viewers from over 200 territories.

See also: AWS: Hey, We Do Fully Managed Kubernetes Too