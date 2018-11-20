Redis Overload to Blame for 17-Hour Azure MFA Login Crisis

“Requests from MFA servers to Redis Cache in Europe reached operational threshold causing latency and timeouts”

A 17-hour-long hiccup that prevented Microsoft Azure users with multi-factor authentification (MFA) set from logging in to their accounts was down to an overloaded Redis cache, Microsoft said Tuesday.

The issue suggests Microsoft may not have been ready for the extent of MFA uptake by increasingly security-conscious Azure users.

Redis is an in-memory database that persists on disk. Many users deactivated their MFA. Others were unable to do so. Microsoft in part fixed the issue by “cycling” (restarting) its servers.

The cause of similar issues for Office 365 users meanwhile was attributed to a “coding issue” following updates to its MFA services, Microsoft added, saying it is monitoring the situation to ensure service is uninterrupted.

Azure MFA: “Operational Threshold Reached”

“Requests from MFA servers to Redis Cache in Europe reached operational threshold causing latency and timeouts”, Microsoft told customers.

“After attempting to fail over traffic to North America this caused a secondary issue where servers became unhealthy and traffic was throttled to handle increased demand.”

To mitigate the issue, engineers deployed a hotfix which eliminated the connection between Azure’s MFA service and an unnamed backend service. They then “cycled” (or re-booted) impacted servers, which allowed authentication requests to succeed, Azure said.

While the issue seems to be largely resolved, some users were still struggling Tuesday, with MFA working via SMS but not via other methods.

The company plans to publish a full root cause analysis over the next few days.

Frustrated users will find if they cast their eyes further afield that a variety of third-party enterprises provide single sign-on (SSO) solutions for cloud users that include MFA, with names like Okta, Ping Identity and Secret Double Octopus all in the mix.

MFA works by requiring a combination of the following methods: something you know (typically a password); something you have (a trusted device that is not easily duplicated, like a phone); something you are (biometrics).