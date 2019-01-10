Azure Storage, Virtual Machines, API Apps Drop Offline in the South UK

Engineers investigating…

Microsoft Azure is facing availability issues in the south of the UK, with 11 services from Storage through to App Services all unavailable for many customers.

Microsoft says engineers have been engaged to fix the issue, which started at 13:19 UTC on 10 Jan 2019, and are investigating now.

Services affected for customers include Virtual Machines (VMs), Storage, Azure Backup, API Apps and Data Factory V2 and more.

So an update on the UK South stuff would be good @AzureSupport . Been more than 2 hours since you last said next update in an hour…. *yawn* It's not like your VMs, storage, site recovery and storage apps are all broken. Oh wait….. — George Wilson (@GW1992) January 10, 2019

A status update: “A subset of customers leveraging Storage in UK South may experience service availability issues. In addition, resources with dependencies on Storage, may also experience downstream impact in the form of availability issues.”

The outage follows a protracted 17-hour outage for multi-factor authentification (MFA) users of both Azure and Office365 in late November, ultimately blamed on an overloaded Redis cache. The issue was fixed by a server reboot.

Azure UK users are predictably irritated, as a series of Tweets aimed at the @azuresupport handle show. It also seemed to be impacting users outside the zone Azure said was affected.