UK SAP Specialist B1 Systems Bought by US’s Vision33

US-based IT consultancy Vision33 has bought UK SAP Business One specialist B1 Systems for an undisclosed sum, saying it will retain all staff – and customers will be enrolled onto its own “TOTAL care and service excellence” programme.

Vision33 is a major SAP channel partner and boasts of being one of only 16 companies in the SAP ecosystem of 13,000 partners to receive its “pinnacle” award.

Privately held B1 Systems, based in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, specialises in SAP Business One: an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) offering for small and medium-sized businesses that includes business intelligence, purchasing and inventory control, etc.

SAP Business One has over 65,000 customers around the world. It runs on SAP HANA and is used in over 150 countries.

Neil Feingold, Vision33 UK’s managing director said in release today: “This acquisition brings a host of talent to Vision33 in the UK – supporting our goal to transform businesses and ensure they experience value from having the right technology, implemented the right way.

He added: “As part of the acquisition, we will add two new UK office locations… All B1 Systems valued customers will be enrolled into our world-class Vision33 TOTAL Care and Service Excellence programme, and we are excited about delivering even further value from their technology investment as well as providing added value from access to the additional resources, knowledge, and scalability within Vision33.”

Brendan Mizzi, director, and co-founder at B1 Systems added: “As Vision33, we look forward to delivering even greater value to our customers in the UK by offering additional products and capabilities to our current customers and helping even more businesses grow on a global scale with the right technology.”