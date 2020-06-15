IT Services Back to Home

BBC Reveals Plans for £12 Million Digital Overhaul, Spanning DBs, Websites, Data Science

Increase / Decrease text size
bbc technology investment
Previous ArticleAWS Hit With a Record 2.3 Tbps DDoS Attack
Next Article113 NHS Email Accounts Hacked

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Five Questions with… Dr Mark Goldspink, CEO of the ai Corporation
2 hours ago
Azure Goes Down in APAC, as Infrastructure Bottlenecks Continue to Trouble Microsoft
3 hours ago
113 NHS Email Accounts Hacked
4 hours ago
BBC Reveals Plans for £12 Million Digital Overhaul, Spanning DBs, Websites, Data Science
7 hours ago
AWS Hit With a Record 2.3 Tbps DDoS Attack
2 days ago
Epic Systems Awarded £300 Million to Create Digital Care Record For Northern Ireland
3 days ago
“Stay at Home, Install the App, Protect the NHS, and Save Lives.” But Where IS the UK Track and Trace App?”
3 days ago
What You Need to Know About the New Era of IT Operations Management Software
3 days ago
This AI Will Write Code, Generate News, and Even Sue Your Enemies
4 days ago
Arm Cortex CPUs Vulnerable to Newly Discovered Side-Channel Attack
4 days ago
AWS Slaps Moratorium on Police Use of “Rekognition”, Urges Regulation
4 days ago
55% of IoT Device Passwords are 123456 says Symantec
4 days ago
The CTO’s Guide to Serverless Computing
4 days ago
New EU Data on Telco “Security” Issues Shows… Switchgear Failures and Power Outages
5 days ago
IBM Blames “Incorrect Routing” by Third Party for Global Cloud Outage
5 days ago
Massive Hack-for-Hire-Service Exposed
5 days ago