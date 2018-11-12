Big Data LDN: 100 Vendors, Attendees Gear Up

Fourth Industrial Revolution Report will be unveiled for the first time exclusively to attendees

Over 100 vendors, from Google to IBM, along with scores of startups are gearing up for the annual Big Data LDN conference, which kicks off Tuesday November 13.

The conference comes as a report by Unravel Data found that 74 percent of businesses expect their big data stack to drive reliable, useful, and profitable business applications by the end of 2019, but only 12 per cent are seeing this value at present.

“Most organisations have high hopes for what big data applications can do for them – and rightly so,” said Kunal Agarwal, CEO, Unravel Data.

“But reliable performance is still some way off, which could delay the benefits businesses hunger after. The challenge now is to ensure the big data stack performs reliably and efficiently, so the next generation of applications, across analytics, AI and Machine Learning, can deliver on those aspirations.

“Only then might we see organisations flip their mindset from thinking of big data as fuel for defensive activities, like cybersecurity and compliance, to seeing it as a catalyst for business growth.”

Speakers…

Speakers from organisations including the NHS, BT, Vodafone, HMRC, Sky, GE Digital, Oracle, Coca-Cola, O2, Nvidia ING bank, Thames Water, Camden Council and WPP are all joining the annual event at Olympia London.

Events…

Alan Mak MP, one of the architects of the UK’s post-Brexit data economy, and Chair of the Parliamentary Committee for the Fourth Industrial Revolution will give the keynote speech on the UK Government’s future big data strategy in the Data-Driven Theatre at 10:30 am, on Tuesday 12th November.

Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team will be presenting a car in a data-enabled pit lane.

The Great Data Debate, featuring MIT Professor Dr. Michael Stonebraker, senior executives from IBM, Microsoft and Cloudera as well as BT Chief Data Architect Phillip Radley, will look into the future of data management and machine intelligence.

This year’s Fourth Industrial Revolution Report will be unveiled for the first time exclusively to attendees, packed with insights, forecasts and analysis on the UK’s place in today’s Artificial Intelligence-led economy.

Among those at the event is Snowflake Computing customer, Atheon Analytics, which will be talking about how it is using a Snowflake data warehouse to supply real-time data insights to UK supermarket suppliers, helping identify any service issues, stock replenishment needs and quantify the impact on waste and sales across the entire supply chain.

See the full Big Data LDN agenda here.