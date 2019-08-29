BigQuery’s Big New Back-End: Data Streaming Now 10 Times Faster, Says GCP

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) says it has radically revamped BigQuery, the enterprise data warehouse managed service that is arguably the flagship product in GCP’s stack.

The move is intended to remove data streaming bottlenecks and boost performance/capacity significantly for streaming workloads like those from the IoT.

A rebuild of its back-end means it’s now 10-times faster, with the default Streaming API quota lifted from 100,000 to 1,000,000 rows per second per project. Maximum bytes per second are also up from 100MB per table to 1GB per project.

There are also now no table-level limitations.

(BigQuery has a SQL interface, can be accessed via the GCP Console, a web UI, using a command-line tool, or by making calls to the BigQuery REST API using client libraries such as Java, .NET, or Python. It is commonly used to ingest and analyse data; another recent upgrade lets users run TensorFlow machine learning models in it…)