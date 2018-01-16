BlackBerry brings driverless car cybersecurity to the showroom

Other industries that could benefit from the BlackBerry Jarvis solutiion include healthcare, defence and aerospace.

BlackBerry is set to bring cybersecurity to automobiles with the release of its new BlackBerry Jarvis software, a cloud-based scanning solution.

Automakers have been targeted by BlackBerry due to the complex software supply chains they work with that make vehicles vulnerable targets for attackers. As we look toward trusting driverless technology, robust security is critical.

While Jarvis has been presented with a focus on vehicle security, the company made it clear that an array of industrial use cases could be found for the cloud-based vulnerability scanning solution. Industrial automation, healthcare, defence and aerospace are among these other target areas.

John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO, BlackBerry, said: “Connected and autonomous vehicles require some of the most complex software ever developed, creating a significant challenge for automakers who must ensure the code complies with industry and manufacturer-specific standards while simultaneously battle-hardening a very large and tempting attack surface for cybercriminals.”

Work is already underway to bring Jarvis on board, with Jaguar Land Rover currently trialling the software among other leaders in the industry.

“Jarvis is a game-changer for OEMs because for the first time they have a complete, consistent, and near real-time view into the security posture of a vehicle’s entire code base along with the insights and deep learning needed to predict and fix vulnerabilities, ensure compliance, and remain a step ahead of bad actors.”

BlackBerry has said that the cutting edge approach would be able to provide security insights at every stage of production, ensuring attacks do not successfully exploit any weak points.

Dr. Ralf Speth, CEO, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “Jaguar Land Rover and BlackBerry share a common objective in bringing the most intelligent vehicles to reality… BlackBerry Jarvis addresses the software cybersecurity needs of the automotive industry. In our independent study, Jarvis delivered excellent efficiencies in time-to-market, significantly reducing the time to security assess code from thirty days to seven minutes. The productivity delivered by Jarvis combined with BlackBerry’s trusted security heritage can transform vehicle safety.”