BlackBerry partners with Microsoft to secure apps across Apple & Android devices

Security and accessibility are at the forefront of BlackBerry’s new announcements.

Aiming to enhance user experience, BlackBerry has announced new software capabilities for users along with new partner Microsoft.

The two companies have finalised a partnership agreement, which will offer enterprises a new secure solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Bridge.

Partnering with Microsoft aims to offer an integrated solution of BlackBerry’s mobility and security expertise, with Microsoft’s cloud and productivity products. The companies have collaborated on a solution to provide a secure way for customers to use Microsoft mobile applications from with BlackBerry Dynamics.

In doing so, enterprise users will now have a seamless experience using apps such as Microsoft Word or excel on any mobile device. Customers will benefit from the new partnership and solution, by enabling them to work anytime, anywhere with the ability to work at the same capability than if they were at a desktop. Using the integrated solution will also allow IT departments to bring greater ROI, with the enhanced security capabilities BlackBerry provides.

“We saw a need for a hyper-secure way for our joint customers to use native Office 365 mobile apps. BlackBerry Enterprise BRIDGE addresses this need and is a great example of how BlackBerry and Microsoft continue to securely enable workforces to be highly productive in today’s connected world,” Carl Wiese, president of Global Sales at BlackBerry said.

The second announcement from BlackBerry is its development of software capabilities, to make it easier for users, IT manager and developers to carry out more jobs with a secure stance. The aim of this announcement is to extend BlackBerry’s position in the Enterprise of Things (EoT) market.sid

Organisations will now be able to have the same desktop experience of Microsoft 365 applications on any mobile device, taking remote working to a new level with BlackBerry and Microsoft. The new software capabilities enhance enterprises capabilities, with features that will improve user productivity.

The capability of having applications such as Microsoft Word or Excel available from BlackBerry Dynamics applications will enable users to have a continual experience when working on a piece from any device. The capabilities also include a better sharing process for workers, for example ensuring that work done by multiple employees is saved and shared in one place. Work can also be seamlessly shared such as photos, videos, PDF’s and other files on group chats with BlackBerry Connect.

Furthermore, BlackBerry has added a new ‘Do Not Disturb’ feature, which takes away the stress of receiving emails after work hours and set up at personal timings, similarly to the feature found on iOS devices already. Privacy is also of the utmost importance with the new capabilities and partnerships, as BlackBerry WorkLife helps keep users’ private number hidden from outbound calls.

Developers will also have the ability to build better systems and applications using the new capabilities. The ability to create mission and safety-critical systems such as automotive systems, healthcare machines and industrial automation will be made easier for users. There will also be greater security measures put in place for the use of things such as Facial ID recognition for accessing BlackBerry Dynamics apps on iPhone X as well as preventing iOS screen recording and sharing of Dynamics Apps.

“The Enterprise of Things is dCelivering new productivity benefits related to how we work,” said Mark Wilson, Chief Marketing Officer, BlackBerry. “BlackBerry’s software enables workflows to improve using connected things, workplaces to blend across physical and virtual locations so employees can collaborate anywhere and anytime, and workforces to seamlessly extend across employees, contractors and partners. Hyperconnected organizations need to do all of this, and only BlackBerry can ensure it’s done in a highly-secure way.”

Both announcements open BlackBerry back up to the market it once dominated, homing in on the ethos of working remotely that is popular among most people today. The new software capabilities will be available to users from Spring.