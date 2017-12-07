Blackberry, Qualcomm join forces in race of IoT cars

Blackberry and Qualcomm are strengthening their partnership which stretches back one decade.

Blackberry and Qualcomm Technologies have announced a strategic partnership to create automotive platforms to enables cars of the future to join the Internet of Things.

In the new non-exclusive agreement with Qualcomm Technologies, the Canadian multinational will combine its range of QNX protective software tools with the hardware platforms of the mobile technology company.

Blackberry’s software will be deployed in a range of use cases: virtual cockpit controllers (VCC), telematics, including eCall and Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology, electronic control gateways, digital instrument clusters and infotainment systems.

“As innovation in the automotive industry accelerates it becomes necessary for industry leaders to work together to deliver leading-edge technology platforms that help to make vehicles safer, more connected, and increasingly autonomous,” said Patrick Little, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Today we’re building on our longstanding relationship with BlackBerry to develop automotive platforms that will accelerate the industry toward a more connected future.”

Additionally, BlackBerry and Qualcomm Technologies have agreed to optimize BlackBerry over-the-air (OTA) software and BlackBerry Secure Credential Management (SCM) Services for use with certain Snapdragon modems. The firms hope that harnessing the power of two very different network technologies will support both companies’ “commitment to offer high performance automotive platforms quickly and cost-effectively.”

“BlackBerry and Qualcomm Technologies have had a long-standing relationship for over a decade, collaborating on technologies that have revolutionized the way people live and work,” said Sandeep Chennakeshu, President of BlackBerry Technology Solutions. “Today’s announcement elevates our relationship as we aim to accelerate the delivery of the next generation platforms that connected vehicles will rely upon.”

Since leaving behind its development of smartphones, Blackberry bills itself these days as “dedicated to securing the Enterprise of Things”, meaning it builds security software for cars and other web-connected consumer devices. Together with subsidiaries QNX and Certicom, the re-branded enterprise develops and maintains embedded security systems with a view to producing global scalable technologies.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm has had its fair share of less-than-stellar press with a sustained billion dollar takeover bid from rival Broadcom. The chip making firm last week launched fresh legal complaints against Apple as part of a long standing dispute between the companies.