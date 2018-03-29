BlueJeans pushes APIs in new partner program

Collaboration is king for BlueJeans.

BlueJeans has launched a Technology Partner Program that aims to make it easy for companies to use BlueJean’s APIs with its support.

In essence, the company is aiming to make communication and collaboration “seamless across the enterprise,” which requires connecting endpoints, video, audio, and web conferencing tools together.

The Technology Partner Program is said to help provide an, “integrated, automated experience.”

“BlueJeans has received strong support from some of the most influential companies in the industry, developing key product advancements with companies like Facebook, Microsoft, Dolby, Samsung, Marketo and Amazon. Companies can now leverage our APIs to gain access to our meetings platform and to help BlueJeans create an ecosystem of modern, simple and trusted applications.” said Steve Weinstock, Sr. Manager of Business Development and Integration Partnerships at BlueJeans.

As part of the program, BlueJeans is working with companies such as CirQlive, FreeBusy, Kaptivo, Voicera, and Vyopta. The idea is to develop new solutions in areas such as: education, scheduling, collaboration, AI, and advanced analytics.

There is tiered product development and go-to market support that’s based on factors such as the scope of the project, size of the application, and other factors.

Benefits of the program are said to include: self service processes for easier integration, BlueJeans development support, and a formalised set of go-to market activities.

“BlueJeans’ Technology Partner Program is unique in the industry, both for the openness of its development team and the ease of use of its API,” said Ruston Vickers, VP of Engineering at Vyopta. “The team at BlueJeans recognises the important role partners play in enhancing the company’s meetings solutions, and that is a critical first step in working together.”