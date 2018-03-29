Enterprise IT Back to Home

BlueJeans pushes APIs in new partner program

Increase / Decrease text size
Previous ArticleBack to Basics: Uber crash blamed on lack of blind spot sensors
Next ArticleQ&A with HCL – Industrial IoT: Benefits and barriers

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Smart storage: why you should think about backing up
2 hours ago
Q&A with HCL – Industrial IoT: Benefits and barriers
2 hours ago
BlueJeans pushes APIs in new partner program
4 hours ago
Back to Basics: Uber crash blamed on lack of blind spot sensors
5 hours ago
Better Connected: Google Home connects with Bluetooth Speakers
5 hours ago
Can new partnerships further Manchester’s Smart City?
6 hours ago
API standards get promoted as Talend joins OAI
7 hours ago
How AI can help the insurance industry go digital
7 hours ago
Is integration the way forward for Cloud management?
8 hours ago
The changing way enterprises are managing their data
9 hours ago
Google rolls out new App Performance Management Suite
1 day ago
Should Listed Companies Provide More Cyber Risk Testing Info?
1 day ago
Chatter-bots: Making AI work for your business
1 day ago
Stormont hit by “brute force” attack as Atlanta still reels from ransomware
1 day ago
Pivot3’s brings HCI platform to AWS for simpler public cloud
1 day ago
Apple hits back at Google, launching iPad for schools
1 day ago