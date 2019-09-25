Automation Back to Home

Boston Dynamics Wants to Unleash its Robot Dog in Industrial Environments

Increase / Decrease text size
boston dynamics spot
Previous ArticleMicrosoft: We've Fixed Issue of Windows 10 Slurping CPU
Next ArticleSkoda Gets its Very Own Voice Assistant

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

The Limitations of Neural Networks: 3 Big Issues Dominate
3 hours ago
xCloud Gets its UK Preview: Disruption is Coming to the Gaming Industry
3 hours ago
Skoda Gets its Very Own Voice Assistant
5 hours ago
Boston Dynamics Wants to Unleash its Robot Dog in Industrial Environments
6 hours ago
Microsoft: We’ve Fixed Issue of Windows 10 Slurping CPU
7 hours ago
Tech Giants Team Up to Make AI Voice Assistants Device-Agnostic
8 hours ago
Microsoft Pushes Out Emergency Patch for Internet Explorer, after Google Reports a Zero Day
1 day ago
Making the Workplace Smart Enough to Make a Difference
1 day ago
Cloudera Gives Birth to its Post-Merger Baby
1 day ago
A SWIFT Move to the Cloud: Financial Messaging Network Trumpets Two New Offerings
1 day ago
SQL Attacks are a piece of Cake for Hackers – and the Risk to Firms is High
1 day ago
Facebook Wants to Read Your Mind – Confirms a Deal that Proves It
1 day ago
NHS Trust Says Systems Restored After “Critical” IT Failure: Was it Ransomware?
2 days ago
AWS Bills Spike, Customers Sweat After Apparent Invoicing Bug
2 days ago
Counting the Cost of Silent Cyber and Its Hidden Impact
2 days ago
The F-35 is More than a Fighter Jet: It’s a “Key Net-Enabling Node” – We Toured the Facility
2 days ago