Britain’s Open Source Awards: Meet the Shortlist

Record nominations for tenth annual open source awards

A record 65 nominations were received for the UK’s open source awards, which take place next week in Edinburgh. Now winnowed down to a shortlist of 16, the awards –founded by open source customer relationship management (CRM) supplier SalesAgility – are in their tenth year. Here’s who’s in contention.

Individual

Mandy Chessell – A Distinguished Engineer at IBM, Mandy became involved in open source through her efforts with Linux Foundation’s ODPi organisation and her work on Egeria, the Industry’s First Open Metadata Standard, designed to help organizations better understand, manage and gain value from data

Simon McVittie – a Debian developer and software engineer at Collabora, Simon’s one of the key players behind some of the most important steps of desktop linux. As well as being the head of DBus, a key part of the linux stack, Simon is one of the core people on freedesktop.org

James Morgan – James Morgan has successfully led the OpenEyes community to release open source Ophthalmology Electronic Patient Record solution OpenEyes

Tracy Miranda – Tracy Miranda is currently the Director of Open Source at Cloudbees and a long-time supporter of open source. She has served on the board of directors at the Eclipse Foundation and recently was responsible for helping form the Continuous Delivery Foundation (see link above).

Company

Cloudsoft Corp – The company behind the open source Apache Brooklyn project; software for managing cloud applications through containers (yes, like Kubernetes…)

Open Healthcare – Creators of OPAL – an Open Source framework for building healthcare applications and founders of NHS Hack Day

AB EHR – Working predominantly with open source software and delivery methods the company provides Electronic Patient Observations Management.

Outlier Ventures – Europe’s first venture firm dedicated to blockchain technology, OV describes itself as “pioneering a new model for venture we call VaaS”.

Public Sector and Third Sector

Ripple Foundation – A clinically led foundation that has developed several open source projects that aim to make it easier to develop digital applications in the NHS; key projects include PulseTile (GitHub repo here).

The Apperta Foundation – The Apperta Foundation is a clinically led, not-for-profit organisation that acts as a custodian for a number of clinical and non-clinical digital solutions for Health and Care in the NHS.

Inside Outcomes CIC – This community interest company supports businesses working in the public health, social care and third sectors with open source risk management software

NHS Digital – Is the national information and technology partner to the health and social care system. It launched the NHS Digital Service Manual in January 2019; including open standards for content, health literacy, design principles and guidance on “integrating the open source NHS.”

Student – with a £1,500 Cash Prize

Antreas Antoniou – (University of Edinburgh) – Antreas built a meta-learning framework, with a large variety of researcher-oriented tooling and abstraction to allow very quick modifications of the model for research purposes, extensions and overhauls. The framework includes a data-provider designed to receive a folder of data-points and with no other changes, train such a model for ML-enthusiasts and industry applications.

Andrew Brock – (University of Edinburgh) – Andrew Brock’s work on machine learning has led to three major conference papers and two workshop papers, all of which are accompanied by open source code for replication. His latest project, BigGAN, represents the state-of-the-art in neural network image generation, and (through open source releases of trained networks and training code) forms the basis for a variety of projects built atop it;

Nathan Hughes – (Aberystwyth University) – During his undergraduate degree he worked at the national plant phenomics centre in Wales, UK. There he made all of his work open source. Currently working on his PhD (at the John Innes Centre) where he is producing open source software for analysing biological problems in plant science

Yiannis Simillides – (Imperial College London) –While studying for an MSc in Scientific Computing at UCL, Yiannis wrote the library called FEniCS.jl, the julia-version of a popular open-source finite element package, receiving funding from the Google Open-source programme (GSoC).