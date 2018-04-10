Software AG Prepares British Army for Battle

Software AG drives the British Army into battle with efficient digital transformation strategy.

Digital transformation specialists, Software AG, have been recruited to front the British Army’s digital transformation strategy, and create an API management platform to connect systems and data securely, sharing critical information to plan operations.

The new platform capabilities will enable the British Army to integrate large defence applications to connect data from previously siloed departments, the company said in a release today. The strategy is based around two key technologies: Software AG’s webMethods integration platform and API catalogue and services registry CentraSite.

Examples include data from HR, equipment, operational readiness and trialling Remote Processing Automation on legacy systems,

Data sets will be accessible in real-time, and allow the Army to combine them with other data for operational intelligence to support a range of functions from different departments. Software AG says security has been specially tailored to the Army.

“There is an additional security challenge, of course, but our compliance and assurance team has worked closely with the Army to secure data and access, while also providing penetration testing and on-going technical expertise,” Clive Freedman, Head of UK Public Sector and Alliances for Software AG, said in a statement.

Software AG’s platform aims to help better prepare the Army ahead of operations and plan ahead. The data can be accessed by anyone at any time, from pre-deployment to out in the field to ensure planning is done precisely to the scenario.

“Without effective data and services, it’s very difficult for planners to understand our forces’ state of readiness, or to create much-needed services for our soldiers; this is where the Software AG API suite is adding real value.” said Lt Col Dorian Seabrook, Head of Operations at Army Software House.

The benefits for the Army’s API first strategy include increase interoperability with access to data and services that have not been possible to date. In turn, this increase organisational agility and ROI on provided services.

“Software AG have a thorough understanding of the challenges we face, delivering a platform which enables us to break down information silos and share information quickly, effectively and most importantly, securely,” Seabrook said.

The platform enables the British Army to operate more efficiently from action and cost perspectives.