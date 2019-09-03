British Army Warfighting Experiment Now Open for Tech Submissions

Be prepared to do a ‘Dragon’s Den style’ pitch

The British Army has launched its latest “Army Warfighting Experiment”, AWE20, with a focus on how it can “exploit developments in technology in the agile command and control and communication space’.

The Autonomous Warrior Experiment (AWE) is a live trial of emerging military technologies and tools. The program has been running for the last ten years, previously operating under the name URBan Experimentation.

The overall aim of the program is the exploration of innovative technology by bringing together tech developers with the British military and its allies.

A key part of AWE is introducing developers with the military’s technology adoption channels. The experiment gives technology providers a chance to showcase innovative technologies that they believe can give the military an edge on the battlefield.

AWE20 is looking for innovative technology solutions to five key issues that affect modern battlefield deployments. In particular this year they are looking at how the army can utilise new technology in the Agile Command, Control and Communication space. AWE20 is seeking to answer five keys questions with this years experiment.

Improve data exploitation for situational awareness and understanding

Enable us to make faster and better-informed decisions

Reduce the detectability and improve the resilience and agility of HQs at all levels in order to enhance their survivability

Enable more efficient deployment and employment of our HQs on operations

Improve command on the move and facilitate dispersed HQs

British Army Warfighting Experiment

The experiment gives soldiers first hand experiences with emerging technology such as AI boosted cameras placed on the outside of Challenger 2 tanks or hand tossed recon systems like the Throwbot, which was showcased at last year’s live tests.

Developed by US-based Recon Robotics the ThrowBot was tested during the last AWE filed test. The bot is designed to be tossed into a building like a grenade, it’s operated using a handheld device with a colour display. The Bot comes with a distraction device of five charges that emit a bang at 140 decibels, it can also be set to emit a 170 dB distraction bang.

Developers have till the 30 of September to submit a submission to the project. Successful applicants will be required to make a ‘Dragon’s Den style’ pitch to their technology to military personnel and government investors. If they past this hurdle they will be asked to demonstrate their systems capability before being taken to the final live test stage.