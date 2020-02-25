McAfee Agrees to Buy Browser Isolation Specialist

Browser isolation technology is hot property…

Endpoint detection giant McAfee has agreed to buy Baltimore-based Light Point Security, a browser isolation specialist, for an undisclosed sum.

Browser isolation providers – which can take a variety of approaches to opening web pages remotely from a machine/endpoint in order to prevent attacks – are hot property at the moment, as users remain vulnerable to phishing.

Light Point comes as an add-on to Explorer, Chrome, Firefox, and Safari. The underlying software is deployable as a cloud service, a virtual appliance, or an on-premise server.

(Earlier this year Cloudflare also moved to acquire a browser isolation startup, buying out S2 Systems, again, without disclosing the terms of the deal.)

Light Point Security’s Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) technology will be integrated into both McAfee Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and into its MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (UCE): a toolkit rolled out this week, McAfee said.

“Web browsing is one of the most common threat vectors for endpoints to get infected. Adding Light Point Security’s capabilities into our products will create solutions that enable our customers to mitigate web-based threats without impacting user experience,” said Ash Kulkarni, EVP, Enterprise Business Group, McAfee.

The technology will be available for selling through the channel as both an add-on to current SWG customers and as part of the UCE bundles.

Zuly Gonzalez, co-founder and CEO of Light Point Security said: “We’ve been recognised for revolutionising the way that organisations think about security; now we will be joining a leading standalone cybersecurity player to be part of the next revolution.”