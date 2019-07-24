Telcos Back to Home

BT Opts for Open Source 5G Core, Canonical Lands Major Support Contract

Increase / Decrease text size
BT Canonical contract
Previous ArticleThe Apache Software Foundation Gets a New Top Level Project: Here's Why IBM's so Pleased
No Newer Articles

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

BT Opts for Open Source 5G Core, Canonical Lands Major Support Contract
51 mins ago
The Apache Software Foundation Gets a New Top Level Project: Here’s Why IBM’s so Pleased
2 hours ago
Data Breaches Now Cost Businesses £3.1 Million on Average: Human Error Remains Main Culprit
19 hours ago
Gov’t Hands EE Further £220 Million for ESN, Threatens “Payment Abatements” for Non-Delivery
20 hours ago
ING Bank Testing Software that Turns Smartphones into POS Terminals
1 day ago
The Chips are Down: Semiconductor Revenue to Tumble Nearly 10% in 2019
1 day ago
Docker Enterprise 3.0: What’s New?
1 day ago
Microsoft Invests $1 Billion in OpenAI: Eyes “Unprecedented Scale” Computing Platform
2 days ago
This Malware is Being Served from a War Zone
2 days ago
Google Plugs “What-If” into its AI Platform
2 days ago
The Advantages of Cloud Computing for Business Today
2 days ago
IaaS Magic Quadrant: Gartner Gets the Claws Out
2 days ago
Five Questions with… Crello Head of Project Liuda Nebozhak
2 days ago
NHS Data: A £9.6 Billion Treasure Trove?
5 days ago
Two’s a Party – Why Collaboration Can Help You to Avoid Privacy Pitfalls
5 days ago
IoT Security On A 5G Network and IoT Security Risks
5 days ago