BT service connects customers to IBM Cloud

BT customers around the world will be able to deploy applications across IBM Cloud much more easily.

A new service has been launched by BT to provide global businesses with direct access to IBM Cloud capabilities via its network.

Known as ‘BT Cloud Connect Direct for IBM’, the new service benefits businesses by bringing them a highly predictable, reliable and secure network performance when build delivering applications and data across IBM Cloud effectively.

The IBM Cloud Direct Link is designed to ensure a secure and fast transfer of data across private infrastructure and public cloud and works alongside customers and businesses existing network infrastructure, thus boosting what they already have.

Keith Langridge, vice president of network services at BT, said: “Cloud Connect Direct for IBM is designed to help businesses fully harness the potential of high-value digital services delivered via IBM Cloud. Businesses deploying IBM Cloud services can now benefit from improved performance, security and reliability, creating a rich digital experience for their customers and employees.”

Furthermore, BT has said that businesses will get a dedicated connection to IBM Cloud, bringing them access to services such as compute, network and storage infrastructure in addition to AI, Blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT) and data analytic capabilities.

Kit Linton, vice president of the network, IBM Cloud said: “Enterprises are rapidly turning to the cloud to modernize their core applications and build cloud-native solutions that leverage AI, IoT, Blockchain and more. The collaboration with BT will help enterprises around the world seamlessly connect to the IBM Cloud so they can maximize their data and generate new business value.”

Cloud Connect Direct for IBM will be spread through BT’s global network across almost 200 countries. The service is now being delivered to IBM Cloud Data centres across the UK through IBM Cloud Direct Link as well as being deployed outside the UK across mainland Europe, the USA, Australia and Asia over the coming months.