Cyber Security Back to Home

Whaling Attacks on the Rise, with UK Executives a Key Target – Deepfakes Likely to be Part of Arsenal

Increase / Decrease text size
Previous ArticleUK Ransomware Attacks Soar 195% - Malware Cocktails Proliferate
Next ArticleInnovation Holds The Key to Riding the Waves of Disruption in The Services Industry

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Facebook Fined a Record $5 Billion – FTC Commissioner Slams “Blanket Immunity” for Zuckerberg, Sandberg
32 mins ago
This Algorithm can Identify 99.98% of Americans in “Anonymised” Datasets
2 hours ago
Innovation Holds The Key to Riding the Waves of Disruption in The Services Industry
2 hours ago
Whaling Attacks on the Rise, with UK Executives a Key Target – Deepfakes Likely to be Part of Arsenal
3 hours ago
UK Ransomware Attacks Soar 195% – Malware Cocktails Proliferate
4 hours ago
BT Opts for Open Source 5G Core, Canonical Lands Major Support Contract
6 hours ago
The Apache Software Foundation Gets a New Top Level Project: Here’s Why IBM’s so Pleased
7 hours ago
Data Breaches Now Cost Businesses £3.1 Million on Average: Human Error Remains Main Culprit
23 hours ago
Gov’t Hands EE Further £220 Million for ESN, Threatens “Payment Abatements” for Non-Delivery
1 day ago
ING Bank Testing Software that Turns Smartphones into POS Terminals
1 day ago
The Chips are Down: Semiconductor Revenue to Tumble Nearly 10% in 2019
1 day ago
Docker Enterprise 3.0: What’s New?
1 day ago
Microsoft Invests $1 Billion in OpenAI: Eyes “Unprecedented Scale” Computing Platform
2 days ago
This Malware is Being Served from a War Zone
2 days ago
Google Plugs “What-If” into its AI Platform
2 days ago
The Advantages of Cloud Computing for Business Today
2 days ago