Broadcom Wields Axe at CA Technologies after Acquisition Closes

UK offices underwent a major refurbishment just 14 months earlier

CA Technologies, acquired by Broadcom on November 5, is set to cut as many as 40 percent of its US staff, according to filings posted on jobs site “The Layoff”.

According to one staffer’s analysis, the CA Technologies job cuts include 60 senior account executives and 35 principal software engineers, among a wide range of other roles.

The company has confirmed to the Register it is making cuts, though declined to say how many.

It is unclear how UK staff will be affected. Computer Business Review has contacted the company’s UK offices for comment.

The news comes after – as Computer Business Review first reported – Broadcom axed mainframe software specialist CA Technologies’ annual conference, CA World.

Broadcom, which recently relocated from Singapore to the United States following its thwarted attempt to buy semiconductor giant Qualcomm, closed its $18.5 billion cash acquisition on Monday.

Broadcom said earlier this week that the buyout “strengthens Broadcom’s position as a leading provider of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions and enables us to better serve our customers”.

Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Broadcom added in a statement on Monday: “Broadcom has a track record of successfully integrating and growing the businesses we acquire… We intend to invest in and grow the CA business to further enhance its capabilities in mission-critical infrastructure software solutions.”

As Computer Business Review reporter, Tan earlier told analysts: “Cut to the chase. We’re buying CA because of the customers and their importance to these customers. CA sells mission-critical software to virtually all of the world’s largest enterprises.”

He added: “These are global leaders in key verticals including financial services, telecoms, insurance, healthcare and retail. And CA does it a scale fairly unique to the infrastructure software space. This can only come from longstanding relationships with these customers that spend several decades. In other words, these guys are deeply embedded.”

In the UK the company operates out of offices in Ditton Park, Berkshire: working within 204 acres of parkland with a Manor House surrounded by a moat, with an auditorium, a maze and tennis courts. The site underwent a major refurbishment 14 months ago.

LinkedIn lists CA Technologies as having some 500+ UK staff.