Capgemini Launches New Fintech Platform with Efma

“Want to play with dinosaurs?”

Global consultancy Capgemini and non-profit Efma have teamed up to launch a platform designed to bring financial technology “scaleups” and financial institutions together to collaborate.

The “FinTechVisor” portal was launched today at the CCX (Channels and Customer Experience) Forum in London.

“The vision of the FinTechVisor portal is to create a single point of contact where all players can find their place and be a part of the future,” William Sullivan, Capgemini’s head of market intelligence said, announcing the launch.

He added: “With so many new players offering innovation, traditional financial services organisations need a method to sort through the clutter to find the innovative FinTech partner that is the best match to transform their business.”

(Chris Skinner, chairman of the European networking forum The Financial Services Club and non-exec director of fintech consultancy 11:FS said, less kindly, of his company’s digital banking services: “My son likes to play with dinosaurs, so do we!”)

FinTechVisor – a Global Matchmaker

The new platform’s features include one that allows bankers and insurers to rate fintechs and comment on their solutions. (Efma, founded in 1971 by banks and insurance companies, has as its remits a major networking function).

It also includes a “matchmaker-like” personalised function for financial institutions to find a fintech partner that complements their interests.

The platform hosts 50,000+ banker and insurer Efma members and has 10 categories, ranging from “personal and corporate lending”, to “cyber currency and blockchain”; “platforms and infrastructure” via “wealth management and robo-advisory”.

The FinTechVisor portal will also soon feature Capgemini’s ScaleUp Qualification Program in which ScaleUps (defined as a firm that has “raised €1,000,000, has full-time management and business traction”) which aims to help prepare applicants for effective collaboration with a large corporate, for those seeking to do so.