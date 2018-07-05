Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything Demonstration Takes Place in Germany

C-V2X brings low-latency, high-speed communication to vehicle safety

A live demonstration of Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) interoperability between roadside infrastructure and vehicles took place in Ingolstadt, Germany this week.

An Audi Q7, Audi A4 and a Ducati Multistrada 1200 motorcycle performed an intersection collision warning in which a motorcycle equipped with C-V2X technology narrowly avoided a car that pulls out onto an intersection in error.

The motorcycle had C-V2X technology installed that utilised Qualcomm’s 9150 C-V2X chipset solution, which communicated with the vehicles in the operating area, updating them on the evolving situation to help avoid a collision.

The demonstration was performed by the Connected Vehicle to Everything of Tomorrow (ConVeX) group who are comprised of Ducati, Qualcomm, Ericsson, SWARCO and the Technical University of Kaiserslautern.

Improved Safety

Pierluigi Zampieri, Vehicle Innovation Manager at Ducati Motor Holding commented in the announcement that: “This is the perfect demonstration of use cases in which the modern technologies can drastically improve the safety of future motorcycle users.”

“Indeed, the C-V2X communication is definitely one of the key projects of the Ducati 2025 safety road map,” he added.

C-V2X has direct communications and network-based communications capabilities. The technology will utilises emerging 5G technology to provide high-speed situational awareness information to embedded sensors in vehicles and roadside infrastructure.

Stefan Koetz, Chairman of the management board of Ericsson GmbH commented in the release: “This is why we are currently focusing on 5G-based mobility solutions like C-V2X, whether in test series like today’s ConVeX trials or large-scale test fields, such as the 5G Connected Mobility testbed on the A9.”

Head of Mobile Communications and Car2X Technologies for Audi Christoph Voigt stated in the release that:

“The demonstration of safety use cases with 3GPP compliant C-V2X technology within the ConVeX project between vehicles and motorcycles gives an outlook into the key role that vehicle-to-vehicle and 5G wireless technologies will play in the future of Audi and in the automotive industry.”

Qualcomm state that their 9150 C-V2X chipset is ready to go into production in vehicles as early as 2019.

The consortium is co-funded by German Federal Ministry of Transportation and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI) within the scope of the “Automated and Connected Driving on Digital Test Fields in Germany” programme.