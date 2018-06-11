Cevitr Cloud-Based Subscription RPAaaS Platform Now Live

Cevitr’s “disruptive” cloud-based RPAaaS subscription platform is now live with seven business processes.

Cevitr have announced that their cloud-based subscription RPAaaS platform is now live with seven business processes.

The British start-up was co-founded last year in Farnborough, London by Executive Ramesh Menon and Managing Director Jaideep Mudholkar.

Cevitr’s cloud-based platform offers a Zero CapEx model, enabling clients to take advantage of using the service either to start their automation journey or complement their existing automation initiatives.

What is RPAaaS?

Robotic Process Automation as a Service (RPAaaS) uses a cloud-based digital workforce to execute end-client transactions.

Jaideep Mudholkar, co-founder and Managing Director of Cevitr explained what RPAaaS is.

He said: “RPAaaS is a Business Process Outsourcing service that uses a cloud-based digital workforce to execute end-client transactions”

“The technology that powers the digital workforce is built on commercially-licensed industry standard software and hosted on a Microsoft Azure infrastructure.”

Cevitr argues on their blog post that RPA is not only cost efficient, but also ensures better time management and improved employee satisfaction.

It is also said that RPA minimises exposure risk and compliance due to it not seeing the data, but rather performing a transaction while being used on various systems based on certain pre-applied rules.

How does Cevitr’s RPAaaS platform work?

Cevitr’s RPAaaS platform works by automating key business processes within a seven to 10-day window.

After a two-week testing period, it is able to deploy processes into production within a month.

The processes range from financial processes to workflow orchestration to marketing analytics.

Jaideep added about how Cevitr is helping make automation accessible to all businesses.

Mudholkar said in a release: “We setup Cevitr to make automation accessible to all -regardless of the size of a company.

“In an industry where digital innovation often conjures up memories of huge investments and long deployment times, we can go from a discussion to full-fledged automation in a matter of days and at no cost to our clients. The possibilities with the Cevitr platform truly are endless.”