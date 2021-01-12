Empathy, communication and innovation: essential skills for a CIO in 2021

Leadership traits and CIO priorities for 2021 will be shaped by empathy, communication and the future of work

As technology leadership evolves, what are the traits and behaviours required of the new breed of CIO in 2021? Empathy, communication and a laser-like focus on innovation are all at the top of the list.

As Edward Qualtrough writes for Tech Monitor, a new incarnation of the C-Suite technology leader has long been required to advance organisations’ strategic agendas, and the events of the last year have only advanced that need. Covid-19 gave CIO and CTOs the chance to prove their worth and provided recognition, at last, of the strategic imperative for digital transformation.

