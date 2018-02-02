Cisco acquires BroadSoft for cloud strategy acceleration

In addition to accelerating its cloud strategy, Cisco is aiming to enhance its profile with the acquisition of BroadSoft.

Cisco has successfully completed its acquisition of global communication software firm, BroadSoft, aiming to enhance its own cloud portfolio and strategy.

By leveraging the BroadSoft capabilities, Cisco intends to implement the organisation’s cloud calling and contact centre and apply them to its calling, messaging, meetings, hardware endpoints, customer care and services portfolio.

The multinational technology conglomerate is paying an aggregate $1.9 billion, translating to $55 per share. NASDAQ has been contacted and notified about the acquisition.

Another central goal behind this acquisition is Cisco’s intention to provide its services to businesses of all sizes, utilising its VAR and Service Provider partners. At the root of the acquisition is the will to enhance collaboration, currently a top tech trend.

As for the BroadSoft staff, Michael Tessler, former BroadSoft CEO and the rest of the organisation are to be added to the Cisco Unified Communications Technology Group. This division is overseen and led by Tom Puorro, Vice President and General Manager.

Almost three months have passed since Cisco made the proposal to acquire BroadSoft, with the company requiring antitrust clearance before sealing the deal. The deal was held in pending status until the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission gave it the go-ahead.

While Broadsoft will be joining the Cisco Unified Communications Technology Group, the company is expected to maintain operations as a separate company during the transition process.

Cisco took an important stride forwards recently in launching its own container platform. The move intends to simplify Kubernetes for multicloud adoption, eyeing the importance of making containers enterprise-ready.

Named the Cisco Container Platform, the organisation has worked in collaboration with Kubernetes for optimisation. Google has also been involved in this project, with plans having been announced in October 2017 to create an open, hybrid offering.