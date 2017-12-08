Cisco seeks lower cloud costs with Cmpute.io acquisition

Cisco adds to its current cloud centre with Cmpute.io to bring more cloud capabilities and cost savings to customers.

In a bid to help cloud customers manage their workloads and reduce costs, Cisco intends to acquire Indian business Cmpute.io.

Also known as 47line Technologies, Cmpute.io is a cloud management firm that has offered cloud optimisation capabilities for five years focusing on cost, performance, time and availability.

Adding the technology to existing Cisco solutions is aimed at helping customers optimise their cloud consumption, to ensure optimal business value is reached.

“More businesses are moving workloads to private and public clouds — and often to multiple public cloud providers — in order to gain more flexibility and agility. However,

managing this multi-cloud environment can create complexity for IT and make it challenging to manage costs and uncontrolled consumption,” Cisco said in a blog post.

“Cisco intends to acquire Cmpute.io to help our customers optimize the consumption of cloud resources in this more complex reality and control cloud spending, Cisco is announcing our intent to acquire Cmpute.io.”

Furthermore, the acquisition is aimed at helping customers ‘right-size’ their cloud workload instances, minimize overprovisioning, and avoid paying for resources that don’t deliver business value as well as identify cost-optimised strategies.

The deal will add new capabilities to Cisco’s Cloud Centre and accelerate the delivery of cost-optimisation for the customers that Cisco serves already.

Cisco has already invested in over 25 start-ups across India and in 2016 committed investments of $100m to fund start-ups and train students student’s across India.

It adds to the portfolio of successful investments into start-ups Cisco has made across the world, including the UK. Manchester was a recent investment with the Mi-IDEA innovation centre, aiming to boost the business growth and innovation of new start-ups in partnership with the University of Manchester.

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed yet and Cisco has said the acquisition of Cmpute.io is expected to be closed in the second quarter of Cisco’s fiscal year in 2018.