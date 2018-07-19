Industry Back to Home

Cisco Commits £77 Million to Industry and Government Schemes Across UK

Increase / Decrease text size
Previous ArticlePure Storage Extends Cisco Partnership, Launches Analytics Products
Next ArticleAWS Wins Formula 1; Alibaba Cloud Gets… Fernando Alonso's Karting Business?

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Nightvision Vacuum Cleaner’s Vulnerability Disclosed
53 mins ago
AWS Wins Formula 1; Alibaba Cloud Gets… Fernando Alonso’s Karting Business?
1 hour ago
Cisco Commits £77 Million to Industry and Government Schemes Across UK
2 hours ago
Pure Storage Extends Cisco Partnership, Launches Analytics Products
4 hours ago
Amazon, Canonical, Intel Join Open Source Licence Coalition – Pledge Patience
5 hours ago
Google Cloud: “We’re Sorry”. Introduces Raft of New Account Management Measures
8 hours ago
New Cloud Bookings at SAP Nearly Double from Previous Quarter
8 hours ago
Seedrs Launches Automated Startup Investments Platform
8 hours ago
Mainframes the Unlikely Star of IBM’s Q2 Earnings
10 hours ago
Okta Snaps Up ScaleFT, Takes Aim at $50 Billion VPN Market
22 hours ago
Amazon’s Fire OS Burned by Google, says EC. Is It Really a Rival to Mainstream Android
1 day ago
Why Fake Data Could be the Biggest Threat to Decision Making
1 day ago
It’s Official: Europe Hits Google with Record £3.8B Fine for Android Abuse
1 day ago
Amazon Outage: Estimated $99 Million Lost
1 day ago
VIRTUS Turns on Lights at London’s Biggest Data Centre
1 day ago
AWS Announces Trio of Major Contract Extensions
1 day ago