Cisco extends Tetration platform with cloud security

Cisco boosts Tetration platform with better cloud security and predictive services.

Cisco is extending its Tetration analytics platform, by enhancing its capabilities with new additions in cloud security.

The cloud company is giving its platform a facelift by adding new security tools that are designed to divide applications, identify vulnerabilities and manage and analyse the behaviour of processes.

First launched in 2016, the Tetration analytics platform is designed to monitor and analyse the company’s data centre using machine learning to identify IT management issues. Adding the new capabilities aims to provide a platform that can better predict and advise on potential security threats. It also aims to provide a finer toothcomb service to users, to reveal fine details of potential flaws on workloads to help fix them.

Cisco has added capabilities to the Tetration platform that will better detect behaviour patterns that differ from the norm, using its new addition of advanced baseline deviation monitoring.

The platform also offers software vulnerability detection to users. This combines a database of all software packages, the version and publisher then the platform detects those packages that have known vulnerabilities and produces a ‘scorecard’ to report back. The additional capabilities to the platform will boost its capabilities further and better inform and protect customers.

Yogesh Kaushik, senior director for Tetration at Cisco, said: “You can’t protect what you can’t see. The Tetration visibility engine spans the hybrid cloud environment, knows what’s running on these workloads and what files it is touching.”

In addition to the advanced security capabilities now available on the platform, Cisco’s Tetration analytics platform can now operate a real-time inventory of processes. This will enable IT managers to actively search the inventory for various information, at a real-time rate.

The new capabilities will effectively work in real-time, with a finer tooth comb and also operate with Cisco’s machine learning capabilities. Using machine learning will enable the platform to automatically process changes and other functions in the data centre.

Cisco’s new additions aim to better the service customers get using the platform, but also better how they deliver workloads in the cloud and secure data in the future.